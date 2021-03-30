DeDOMINICIS - Patricia H. "Pat" (nee Moissinac)
Of Amherst, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 27, 2021 at the age of 92. Beloved mother of Mary Ellen DeGlopper, Kathleen Beyer, Michael DeDominicis and Nancy (James) Fitz-Patrick; dearest sister of the late Eugene A. "Mo" Moissinac II; dear daughter of the late Eugene A. and Henrietta (nee Sandman) Moissinac; cherished lifelong friend of the late Phyllis E. Kemp of Omaha, Nebraska; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private entombment will take place in Ascension Chapel Mausoleum in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Pat graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in Buffalo, NY in 1946. She loved reading, traveling, live theatre, shopping, her many pets and Johnny Depp. Arrangements by the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Pat's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2021.