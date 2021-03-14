DeREU - Patricia M. (nee Moench) March 10, 2021, of Lancaster, NY. Beloved wife of the late Clayton F. DeReu; dearest mother of Frank (Gina) DeReu, Nancy (Joseph) Hutzler, Joseph (Laura) DeReu and the late David DeReu; grandmother of Bradley (Ali), Gabby, Lilly DeReu, Paul (Heather) and Andrew (Ashley) Siekierski; survived by five great-grandchildren and one anticipated great-granddaughter; sister of Carol (Benjamin) Collura and the late Marjorie (late Albert) Newman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial, in Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, Wednesday, at 9:30AM, followed by interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
My prayerful remembrance of Patricia, is with you today. May the Angels be with her and the loving embrace of God enfold her as she enjoys her new home above.
Sister Johnice
Friend
March 8, 2022
My prayers are with you during this difficult time. Know that mom is at peace, enjoying her new home and life with God, all His angels and saints.
Sister Mary Johnice Rzadkiewicz
March 15, 2021
My prayers are with you during this difficult time. Your mom is at peace as she is embraced in the love and peace of God. Mom is enjoying her new home and her new life with God and all his Saints.
Sister Mary Johnice Rzadkiewicz
March 15, 2021
Joe and family, please accept my deepest condolences on the loss of your precious Mom. I lost my Dad almost 40 yrs ago and still think of and miss him daily. No matter how long we get to share time with loved ones, this is always hard to handle. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family Joe.
Greg Dischner
March 15, 2021
Aunt Pat my godmother sorry i have not seen you in years but i will when i see you in heaven