Patricia A. DICKMAN
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
DICKMAN - Patricia A.
Age 53, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family March 2, 2021. Beloved daughter of Paul and Kathleen (nee Caraotta) Dickman; cherished sister of Susan (David) Fabian and Mary Beth (James) Talty; much loved aunt of Matthew (Bethany), Megan, Michael Fabian, Sean, Colin and Kaleigh Talty; loving granddaughter of the late Crist and Mary Caraotta and the late William and Helen Dickman; survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call Friday, from 4-7 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., (Southtowns Chapel) 3151 Orchard Park Rd., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, at St. John Vianney Church, at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). The Funeral Service will be live streamed at https://youtube.com/channel/UC7rTntA-fq7KMkm6ITTXLDQ. Patty was a graduate of St. John Vianney, Mt. Mercy Academy and earned her degree in Early Childhood Education from Trocaire College. She worked as a Pre-K Teacher Assistant at S.J.V. and Nativity of Our Lord for many years. She was affectionately known by her Pre-K students and their parents as "Miss Patty" and was also a faithful member of Legion of Mary. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Sisters of Mercy, 625 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220.


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
6
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. John Vianney Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I cherish all the childhood memories we shared together! Your family was incredible and so close... my heart breaks fir such a loss... hugs ! Prayers for healing...
Nancy (Berkman) Freeman
March 7, 2021
Paul and Kathy, I was visiting my dad when we heard the news. We are so sorry to hear of the loss of Patty. We are thinking of you all and hope that knowing she is at peace will give you some comfort and praying that you all will be able to rejoice in the life she did live.
Colleen OConnell (Gale)
March 7, 2021
Dear Paul, Kathy and family, May perpetual light shine upon Patty and may she Rest In Peace. Be assured of our prayers and deepest sympathy. Amy and David Shepard
Amy and David Shepard
March 6, 2021
Kathy, Paul, and family, my deepest sympathy! I remember Patty from many years ago. A lovely and kind person. You will now have a lovely Angel looking over you all.
Bette Foster
March 5, 2021
My condolences and sympathies to your family. I remember how positive she always was ...with a big smile! I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers
Kelly Quigley, Quigley Family
March 5, 2021
Dear Kathy and Paul, please accept my sincere condolences on the loss of your daughter Patty. Way too young!!
Tony Gullo
March 4, 2021
My deepest sympathy for the entire Family at the loss of your beloved Patty. Heaven has gained a Beautiful Saint. Thoughts and prayers are with you at this very sad time.
Sharon Kirsch
March 4, 2021
Peace be within you and your family, Kathy. No one we really love will ever be totally gone.
Maria Weimer
March 4, 2021
Lauren and Dean Miller
March 3, 2021
