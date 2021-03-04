DICKMAN - Patricia A.
Age 53, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family March 2, 2021. Beloved daughter of Paul and Kathleen (nee Caraotta) Dickman; cherished sister of Susan (David) Fabian and Mary Beth (James) Talty; much loved aunt of Matthew (Bethany), Megan, Michael Fabian, Sean, Colin and Kaleigh Talty; loving granddaughter of the late Crist and Mary Caraotta and the late William and Helen Dickman; survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call Friday, from 4-7 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., (Southtowns Chapel) 3151 Orchard Park Rd., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, at St. John Vianney Church, at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). The Funeral Service will be live streamed at https://youtube.com/channel/UC7rTntA-fq7KMkm6ITTXLDQ
. Patty was a graduate of St. John Vianney, Mt. Mercy Academy and earned her degree in Early Childhood Education from Trocaire College. She worked as a Pre-K Teacher Assistant at S.J.V. and Nativity of Our Lord for many years. She was affectionately known by her Pre-K students and their parents as "Miss Patty" and was also a faithful member of Legion of Mary. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Sisters of Mercy, 625 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220.
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2021.