Sister Patricia DONOVAN RSM
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas Reddington Funeral Home
657 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
DONOVAN - Sister Patricia (formerly Sister Mary de la Salle) RSM
November 25, 1931 - March 26, 2021. Daughter of the late Francis J. and Ruth (nee Kreiner) Donovan; sister of the late Thomas and Virginia(nee Braim) Donovan and late Arthur and Jacqueline Donovan; survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, March 31, at 9:30 AM at St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220. The Mass will be livestreamed at facebook.com/stmartinbuffalo. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 625 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Martin of Tours Church
1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas Reddington Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We shared the same name and she taught me sophomore English and very much encouraged my writing (no one else at Mt. Mercy did), a profession at which I made my living for 45 years. Bye, Sister Patricia, and thank you for everything.
Patricia E Donovan
March 29, 2021
Sr. Pat was my English teacher at Mt. Mercy and more recently volunteered together at D´Youville alumni activities. She was a lovely person. Condolences to her family and friends.
Eileen
March 29, 2021
