DONOVAN - Sister Patricia (formerly Sister Mary de la Salle) RSM
November 25, 1931 - March 26, 2021. Daughter of the late Francis J. and Ruth (nee Kreiner) Donovan; sister of the late Thomas and Virginia(nee Braim) Donovan and late Arthur and Jacqueline Donovan; survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, March 31, at 9:30 AM at St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220. The Mass will be livestreamed at facebook.com/stmartinbuffalo
. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 625 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME.
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2021.