DONOVAN - Sister Patricia (formerly Sister Mary de la Salle) RSMNovember 25, 1931 - March 26, 2021. Daughter of the late Francis J. and Ruth (nee Kreiner) Donovan; sister of the late Thomas and Virginia(nee Braim) Donovan and late Arthur and Jacqueline Donovan; survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, March 31, at 9:30 AM at St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220. The Mass will be livestreamed at facebook.com/stmartinbuffalo . Face masks and social distancing will be required. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 625 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME.