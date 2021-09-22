Menu
Patricia C. DOWD
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
901 Cayuga Street
Lewiston, NY
DOWD - Patricia C.
Of Lewiston, NY, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, under the care of her family and Niagara Hospice. She was born in Niagara Falls, NY, on May 11, 1931, the daughter of the late Bede and Thelma (Crago) Cuddy. Mrs. Dowd was a graduate of Sisters of Charity Nursing School and was a former school nurse for Lewiston Porter. She was an avid golfer and Bridge player. Mrs. Dowd was an Affiliate of the Congregation of the Mission and a founding member of Artpark and Company She was the wife of the late John G. "Jack" Dowd, who passed away in February of 2003. Mrs. Dowd is survived by her children Stacey Dowd Allison, John (Kathleen)Dowd, Frank (Susan) Dowd, Ned (Maureen) Dowd, Geisha Dowd Goodman, Michael (late Melissa) Dowd, 17 grandchildren Keenan, Amy, Erin, John, Brendan, Patrick, Zachary, Connor, Sean, Kelsey, Charlie, Wilson, Marny, Sarah, Sam, Colleen and Ella, 3 great grandchildren Nicolette, Bethany and Riley, two sisters Yvette (late Thomas) Dowe, Colleen Smith and was the sister of the late Yvonne Cuddy, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Her family will be present on Friday, from 4-7 PM, at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 901 Cayuga Street, LEWISTON, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, at 11:00 AM, in the Alumni Chapel at Niagara University. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in her name to Niagara Hospice or Niagara University St. Vincent dePaul Society. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com, for guest register.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Alumni Chapel at Niagara University
NY
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
Great mother to a great family. My best to all of the family. Regards, Patrick Kelly
Patrick E Kelly
Friend
September 23, 2021
Extending prayer and sympathy from the Vincentian Community in Colón, Panamá
John Carney, C.M.
September 22, 2021
