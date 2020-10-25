KAIER - Patricia E. (nee Tourgie)

October 21, 2020, age 91, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Kaier; dearest mother of Carol (Bernie) Powers, Joseph (Linda) and Paul (Lorene) Kaier; dear grandmother of B.J. (Becky) Powers, Kristen (Shane) Johnson, Trisha (Ronnie) Waters, Joseph (Jackie) Kaier, Candice (Andy) Schneegold, Justin (Sara), Joshua, Jonathan (Gwen), Jarod, Jeremy (Laura) Kaier; great-grandmother of Shaleen, Caleb, Brenna, Cooper, Camden, JoJo, Catalina, Jayce, Parker, Bella, Stassi, Elijah, Ethan, Hayden, Ellie, Jake, Blakely, Stella and Josie; predeceased by brothers and sisters, George, Frank, Jack, Thomas, Frances and Katherine; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, October 30th, at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., at 9 AM. Inurnment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Patricia enjoyed traveling, camping and quilting. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.