EDWARDS - Patricia A.
(nee Bartolotta)
Passed away on September 17, 2021, beloved wife of George A. Edwards, dear mother of Thomas Anthony (Katie) Edwards, Nicole (fiancé Sam Thelen) O'Brien and Kymberly (Michael) Isbell, Loving Nana of Kyle, Max, Kendylle, Grace, Garrett and Amelia, daughter of the late Salvatore and Marie (DeLauro) Bartolotta, sister of Carrie Ann Tomczak. Also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces, and nephews. A private celebration of her life is being held at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the America Diabetes Association
, 4955 N. Bailey Ave., #217, Amherst, NY 14226, in Mrs. Edward's memory. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Online register book found at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.