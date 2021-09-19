Menu
Patricia A. EDWARDS
EDWARDS - Patricia A.
(nee Bartolotta)
Passed away on September 17, 2021, beloved wife of George A. Edwards, dear mother of Thomas Anthony (Katie) Edwards, Nicole (fiancé Sam Thelen) O'Brien and Kymberly (Michael) Isbell, Loving Nana of Kyle, Max, Kendylle, Grace, Garrett and Amelia, daughter of the late Salvatore and Marie (DeLauro) Bartolotta, sister of Carrie Ann Tomczak. Also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces, and nephews. A private celebration of her life is being held at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the America Diabetes Association, 4955 N. Bailey Ave., #217, Amherst, NY 14226, in Mrs. Edward's memory. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Online register book found at www.CANNANFH.com


I would like to add a memory of when I was a teenager and Aunt Pat dressed up as the fifties with me and my girlfriend. I have so many fun memories and I will miss you so much Even tho we didn't see eye to eye you were always there for me. Love You to pieces
Kristy Edwards
September 24, 2021
