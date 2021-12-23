Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia A. EICHLINGER
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
EICHLINGER - Patricia A. (nee Wlodarski)
December 21, 2021, age 85 of Lancaster, NY. Beloved wife of the late William J. Eichlinger; dearest mother of Linda (Norman) Schussler, Sandra (William) King, Susan (Ronald) Pitts, Kathleen Graves, Karen Eichlinger and William L. Eichlinger; loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Boleslaus and Sophie (nee Pazych) Wlodarski; sister of Barbara (Raymond) Peterson, late Lorraine (late Charles) Hassler and the late Joan Wlodarski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday, December 26th, from 4-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment Lancaster Rural Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Dec
27
Service
9:30a.m.
Saint Mary of the Assumption Church
1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Thank You for being a special part of my childhood. You will forever be missed.
Karen Monnin
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results