EICHLINGER - Patricia A. (nee Wlodarski)

December 21, 2021, age 85 of Lancaster, NY. Beloved wife of the late William J. Eichlinger; dearest mother of Linda (Norman) Schussler, Sandra (William) King, Susan (Ronald) Pitts, Kathleen Graves, Karen Eichlinger and William L. Eichlinger; loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Boleslaus and Sophie (nee Pazych) Wlodarski; sister of Barbara (Raymond) Peterson, late Lorraine (late Charles) Hassler and the late Joan Wlodarski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday, December 26th, from 4-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment Lancaster Rural Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 23, 2021.