Patricia M. EVANS
EVANS - Patricia M.
(nee Mccluhan)
Entered into rest suddenly, September 9, 2021. Beloved wife of Michael R. Evans; devoted mother of Mark, Ryan and Michelle (Joe Witnauer) Evans; adored grandmother of Sierra and Mason Witnauer; loving daughter of Suzanne and the late Thomas McCluhan; dear sister of Tim (Nancy), Kathi and Michael; Patricia is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may gather at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (September 18th) from 1-4 PM. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so very sorry to hear about Patty. She choose to be a part of Gwyneth Schihl life and mine too. Will miss her beautiful soul. With love from, Gina, John and Gwyneth
Gina Schihl
Work
September 16, 2021
