Patricia F. SEITZ
SEITZ - Patricia F. (nee Aroix)
November 19, 2020, age 87, beloved wife of the late John A. Seitz, Sr.; loving mother of John A. (Suzette) Seitz, Jr., Patricia M. (Gene Kennelley) Seitz, Cindy (Eugene Veress) Seitz, Michael Seitz, Albert Brian Seitz, Mark Seitz, Kevin (Amy) Seitz, and the late Sandra Seitz; loving grandmother of 18 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; dearest sister of the late Jon P. (Marlene) Aroix; dear sister-in-law of Irene A. Seitz; also survived by nieces and nephews. All Funeral Services to be held privately. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Patricia's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
