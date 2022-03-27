FERRARA - Patricia Ann
Died on March 25, 2022, 69 years old. Beloved daughter of the late Victor T. and Esther M. (nee Boss) Ferrara; dearest sister of Marie (Thomas) Cervone and William (Nancy) Ferrara; devoted aunt of Thomas (Jonazary) Cervone, Nicole (John) Gish, Michael Cervone, Nicholas Ferrara and Tracie Ferrara. There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel. "God saw she was getting tired and a cure was not to be, so He wrapped His arms around her; and whispered, 'Come to Me.' A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands put to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us; He only takes the best." -Unknown. The family would like to thank Autumn View Health Care for their loving care and compassionate. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.