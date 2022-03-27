Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Ann FERRARA
FERRARA - Patricia Ann
Died on March 25, 2022, 69 years old. Beloved daughter of the late Victor T. and Esther M. (nee Boss) Ferrara; dearest sister of Marie (Thomas) Cervone and William (Nancy) Ferrara; devoted aunt of Thomas (Jonazary) Cervone, Nicole (John) Gish, Michael Cervone, Nicholas Ferrara and Tracie Ferrara. There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel. "God saw she was getting tired and a cure was not to be, so He wrapped His arms around her; and whispered, 'Come to Me.' A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands put to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us; He only takes the best." -Unknown. The family would like to thank Autumn View Health Care for their loving care and compassionate. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.