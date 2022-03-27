FINCK - Patricia Laub
Died peacefully on March 22, 2022. She was born in Buffalo, New York to Raymond Albert Laub and Margaret Ruby Craig. Patricia was an alumni of Moss Lake Camp, Knox prep school, Cooperstown, New York and Endicott College, Massachusetts. Pat's family always had horses so she learned to love riding thus attending schools and camps that fostered this gift. While married to the late JBF, Pat had a fun modeling career while being in the Junior League and becoming a new mother to two daughters and one son. Pat loved sports, she worked for the coaches all American football game that originated in Buffalo, New York for five years. This lead to various assignments with the Buffalo Bison baseball team and the Buffalo Bills football Association. She also had a part in the filming of The Natural in 1985. Pat was a member of the Cherry Hill Club in Ridgeway, Ontario, she was chairperson of the ladies golf board for several years residing in Thunder Bay during the summers. Pat also worked part time at Witebsky Center for immunology at University of Buffalo school of medicine during their convocations held in the 1980s. Pat moved to Innisbrook, Palm Harbor Florida after the blizzard of 1977. Pat was employed at Tampa Bay Downs, Stella Thayers VIP room. She also worked for George Steinbrenner and his stable Kinsman farm in Ocala, Florida. In 1987, she became coordinator of the sports gallery at Tampa Bay Downs. Pat at Innisbrook organized fashion shows, club events and was an avid golf and tennis member. She also volunteered for the Republican Party. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Al. Pat is survived by two brothers, David C. Laub and Richard Laub and her three children Lisa, Leslie, and Jonathan. If so desired, memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association
or a charity of your choice
. We want to thank all her friends for their wonderful caring support.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.