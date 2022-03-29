Menu
Patricia Helen FISCHER
1937 - 2022
FISCHER - Patricia Helen
(nee Bestine)
1937-2022. Beloved wife of the late Fredrick Frank Fischer. Caring and feisty mom to Dawn (David) Starke, Nancy (Michael) Schimenti, Susan Fischer, and Patrice (late Ronald Smeller) Fischer. Loving Grandma to Maryanne and Alexander (Morgan Cabana) Frase, Michael (Ashley), Gregory (Kati), and Marc (Ally) Schimenti, Angela (Jim) George, Stephanie (Matt) Caruso, David (Brooke) Starke, Crystal (Justin) Russell, Brittany (Dominic) Vazquez, and Dean May. Devoted GG to 22 and counting. Sister of her late brothers and their wives: John and Dolores, Raymond and Joyce Bestine. Sister-in-law to Renata (late David) and H. John (late Ruth) Fischer. Fond aunt, cousin, and Godmother to many. Patricia was a longtime member of St. Christopher Church, sang with their Solace Choir, and was a member of the Seniors Group. She was a past member of the Parish Council and Community Life Committee. Pat was also a past member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Ellicott Creek Volunteer Fire Company. She was a devoted alumna of Mt. St. Joe's and St. Mary Magdalene's and enjoyed those and her family reunions. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday (March 31) from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, on Saturday (April 2) at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Christopher Education Fund or Outreach, or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 29, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Apr
2
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Christopher Church
2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY
