FOLEY - Patricia "Patti" (nee Springer)
June 26, 2021, age 63. Beloved wife of Brian Foley; loving mother of Samantha (Joshua Hursey) Foley and Robin (fiancé Joshua Kruk) Foley; loving grandmother of Matilda and Oscar; dearest sister of Joanie Springer and the late Ted Springer; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library at https://www.buffalolib.org/donate
, where she worked as a Librarian for more than 30 years. Arrangements by (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share memories and condolences on Patti's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.