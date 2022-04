FOLEY - Patricia "Patti" (nee Springer)June 26, 2021, age 63. Beloved wife of Brian Foley; loving mother of Samantha (Joshua Hursey) Foley and Robin (fiancé Joshua Kruk) Foley; loving grandmother of Matilda and Oscar; dearest sister of Joanie Springer and the late Ted Springer; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library at https://www.buffalolib.org/donate , where she worked as a Librarian for more than 30 years. Arrangements by (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share memories and condolences on Patti's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com