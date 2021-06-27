Menu
Patricia "Patti" FOLEY
FOLEY - Patricia "Patti" (nee Springer)
June 26, 2021, age 63. Beloved wife of Brian Foley; loving mother of Samantha (Joshua Hursey) Foley and Robin (fiancé Joshua Kruk) Foley; loving grandmother of Matilda and Oscar; dearest sister of Joanie Springer and the late Ted Springer; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library at https://www.buffalolib.org/donate, where she worked as a Librarian for more than 30 years. Arrangements by (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share memories and condolences on Patti's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
Brian and family, Please accept our deepest sympathy on the passing of Patti. We are very sorry for your loss. Your friends from the 6pm Draw at the Buffalo Curling Club.
David and Maria Stachura
July 7, 2021
I had the honor and privilege of working with Patti throughout her career as a Librarian for the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library. She provided exceptional Library programs and services. Patti showed her passion and enthusiasm through her hard work and dedication. My condolences to the family. She will be dearly missed.
Dorinda Darden
June 27, 2021
