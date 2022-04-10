Menu
Patricia E. FREER
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
Freer - Patricia E.
(nee Daigler)
Saturday April 9th , 2022 of Amherst, NY. Born November 15, 1932. One amazing life. One amazing mother, grandmother, and friend. For her children and grandchildren, the sun rose and set with this woman of strength, love, and faith. Loving mother of Michael Freer (Autumn), Timothy Freer (Cheryl), Mary Freer, John Freer (Nina), Ann Freer-Caroll (Mike), Kathryn Freer-Firkins (Dave), Joseph Freer (Jessica); loving grandmother of Shannon and Conor Firkins, Kristin, Justin, Jonathan, Paige, and Reagan Freer, and Taylor Caroll; dear sister of James (late Irene) and Thomas (Nancy) Daigler, Doris (late Thomas) Brennan, and the late Alvin Daigler; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and an abundance of friends. Predeceased by her husband ,John F. "Jack" Freer, in 1992; and parents, Alvin and Clara Daigler. The family will be present on Tuesday, from 2-8 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221, where prayers will be said on Wednesday at 8:15 AM, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Leo the Great Church at 9 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Heart Association, Hospice of Buffalo Inc., or the Erie County SPCA. Online condolences may be shared at
www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
