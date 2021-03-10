GUZZO-JARMUSZ - Patricia G. (nee Crowley) Beloved wife of Chester Jarmusz and the late Gregorio Guzzo; loving mother of John (Denice) Maraglino, Rosella McCabe and Patricia (late William) Langley; survived by many stepchildren; loving grandmother of Shawn Jr., Brittany, Cassandra, Jessica and Jenna Rose; predeceased by brothers and sisters. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Friday 2-6 PM. Funeral Service at the funeral home will be Saturday at 2 PM, followed by interment in Ridge Lawn Cemetery. Please be mindful that Covid-19 restriction apply. Patricia was a member of the TOPS Diet Club for over 30 years. If desired memorials may be made to the Epiphany UCC of Clarence Center, NY.
When I was a little boy my cousin Pat was so sweet, loving , and caring to me. She and her mother Rose were truly beautiful people. My deepest sympathy to the family,
Mike
Michael Eichler
March 12, 2021
So sorry Aunt Pat truly will be one of God's angels
John Pirro
March 12, 2021
It just doesn´t seem real! Mom ! You were the best Mom anyone could ask for.. It seems like yesterday we were talking on the phone sharing things from the circle of trust.. I have so many amazing memories of special times we shared together I will always cherish those memories in my heart..Thank you for always being there giving me unconditional love & support! You always had an encouraging word & wisdom to share with the people you meet along your journey of life. Thank you for being my mom. Till we meet again Mom.. I will miss you every day! Love, your daughter Rosella
Rosella McCabe
March 10, 2021
My sincere condolences to all of you. Pat was such a wonderful friend and I know she was a wonderful wife, mother , grandmother to all. She will be truly missed at Epiphany. Just treasure all her memories as I know you will. May she Rest In Peace . God Bless you all and know you are in my prayers