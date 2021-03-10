It just doesn´t seem real! Mom ! You were the best Mom anyone could ask for.. It seems like yesterday we were talking on the phone sharing things from the circle of trust.. I have so many amazing memories of special times we shared together I will always cherish those memories in my heart..Thank you for always being there giving me unconditional love & support! You always had an encouraging word & wisdom to share with the people you meet along your journey of life. Thank you for being my mom. Till we meet again Mom.. I will miss you every day! Love, your daughter Rosella

Rosella McCabe March 10, 2021