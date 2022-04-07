HEALY - Sister Patricia, OSF (formerly Sister Doreen)
Born in Buffalo, NY on March 14, 1930, died April 6, 2022, at the Stella Niagara Health Center, Stella Niagara, NY. She was the daughter of the late William and Mary Ann (McMahon) Healy. Sister Patricia entered the Sisters of St. Francis September 4, 1949 and was professed August 18, 1952. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Rosary Hill (Daemen University) College, Buffalo, NY in 1960, and a Master's in French from the University of Notre Dame in 1968. Her teaching career began in Buffalo, NY and took her to Gowanda, NY, Greenville, SC, Charleston, WV and New Monmouth, NJ. She also served for three years as Novice Director. She worked as a local travel consultant for Orchard Park Travel, Teruel Travel Service and Bison Travel Service. Besides her parents, Sister Patricia was predeceased by three sisters: Geraldine (Thomas) Marriott, Mary Frances (Walter) Kaempf and Jean (William) Selmensberger. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, many close friends and her Sisters in the Stella Niagara Community. Calling hours Friday, April 8th, from 6-7 PM, with a Prayer Service at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 9:30 AM in the Sister's Chapel. Attendees must be fully vaccinated. Burial in Stella Niagara Cemetery. Memorials to Sisters of St. Francis, Stella Niagara, NY 14144. Please visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 7, 2022.