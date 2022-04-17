HERKO - Patricia A.
April 16, 2022, age 82. Beloved daughter of the late John E., Sr. and Victoria (nee Fenski) Herko; predeceased by her siblings John E., Jr. (Sharon) Herko, Geraldine Serwon and Donald (Rosemarie) Herko; dear sister-in-law of Edward Serwon; also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, friends and students. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. (near Harris Hill Rd.). Family and friends are invited Thursday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main St., Clarence, NY 14031. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. Ms. Herko was a retired Teacher with the Buffalo Catholic Diocese. Share memories and condolences on Patricia's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.