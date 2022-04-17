Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia A. HERKO
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
HERKO - Patricia A.
April 16, 2022, age 82. Beloved daughter of the late John E., Sr. and Victoria (nee Fenski) Herko; predeceased by her siblings John E., Jr. (Sharon) Herko, Geraldine Serwon and Donald (Rosemarie) Herko; dear sister-in-law of Edward Serwon; also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, friends and students. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. (near Harris Hill Rd.). Family and friends are invited Thursday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main St., Clarence, NY 14031. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. Ms. Herko was a retired Teacher with the Buffalo Catholic Diocese. Share memories and condolences on Patricia's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.