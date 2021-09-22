Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia HILDEBRAND
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
HILDEBRAND - Patricia
(nee Mankowski)
September 19, 2021. Wife of the late Milton; mother of the late Marcia (late William) Foster; loving grandmother of Amy Foster and Jody (James) Brydalski; great-grandmother of Courtney, Aidan, and Elle; sister of the late Eugene Mankowski and Mary Ann (late John) Adrian; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 4-7pm at PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We are so sorry. Pat and Mil always made us feel part of their family. We will miss them both.
Harry and Judy Snyder
September 22, 2021
Aunt Pat you will be missed by many. Your smile and giving heart 2nd to none. You're now at peace and can rest. Till we meet again. All my love
Keith Robida
Family
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results