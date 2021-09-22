HILDEBRAND - Patricia
(nee Mankowski)
September 19, 2021. Wife of the late Milton; mother of the late Marcia (late William) Foster; loving grandmother of Amy Foster and Jody (James) Brydalski; great-grandmother of Courtney, Aidan, and Elle; sister of the late Eugene Mankowski and Mary Ann (late John) Adrian; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 4-7pm at PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.