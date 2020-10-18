WINKLER - Patricia J.
(nee Brohman)
April 5, 2020 at age 90. Loved wife of 67 years of Robert Winkler; loving mother of Patti (John) Moore, Bob (Michelle) Winkler, John (Nanette) Winkler, Mary Beth (late Jim) Coad and the late Tom (Carol) Winkler; cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A celebration of Pat's life will be held Saturday October 24, 2020 at 9:00 AM at St. Benedict Church (Main & Eggert Rd.) Amherst. Family and friends invited. If desired, memorial donations may be made in Pat's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Patricia was a retired Kindergarten teacher in the Buffalo Public Schools for 30 years. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.