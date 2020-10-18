Menu
Patricia J. Winkler
WINKLER - Patricia J.
(nee Brohman)
April 5, 2020 at age 90. Loved wife of 67 years of Robert Winkler; loving mother of Patti (John) Moore, Bob (Michelle) Winkler, John (Nanette) Winkler, Mary Beth (late Jim) Coad and the late Tom (Carol) Winkler; cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A celebration of Pat's life will be held Saturday October 24, 2020 at 9:00 AM at St. Benedict Church (Main & Eggert Rd.) Amherst. Family and friends invited. If desired, memorial donations may be made in Pat's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Patricia was a retired Kindergarten teacher in the Buffalo Public Schools for 30 years. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
