Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia JACOBI
FUNERAL HOME
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
335 Ontario Street
Buffalo, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Mass of Christian Burial
Apr, 23 2022
9:30a.m.
SS. Peter & Paul Church
Send Flowers
JACOBI - Patricia (nee O'Shea)
April 18, 2022. Dear mother of Joy (late Larry) Elliston, James (Barbara), Joseph (Maureen), Jack (Trisa) and Jerome (Maria) Jacobi; grandmother of Jessica (Cuyler) Hettich, Jedediah (Jennifer), Ian, Shane, Emmett (Taryn) Jacobi, Kathryn (Nathaniel) Gagliardi, Wyatt Jacobi (Jeanine), Justine (Timothy) Anderson and Miranda (Steven) Dalton; great-grandmother of Ophelia, Poppy, Llewyn and Vera; sister of Sharon (Ron) Molzen and the late Fr. John O'Shea and Helen; survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 9:30 AM in SS. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
SS. Peter & Paul Church
5480 Main St, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.