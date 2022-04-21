JACOBI - Patricia (nee O'Shea)

April 18, 2022. Dear mother of Joy (late Larry) Elliston, James (Barbara), Joseph (Maureen), Jack (Trisa) and Jerome (Maria) Jacobi; grandmother of Jessica (Cuyler) Hettich, Jedediah (Jennifer), Ian, Shane, Emmett (Taryn) Jacobi, Kathryn (Nathaniel) Gagliardi, Wyatt Jacobi (Jeanine), Justine (Timothy) Anderson and Miranda (Steven) Dalton; great-grandmother of Ophelia, Poppy, Llewyn and Vera; sister of Sharon (Ron) Molzen and the late Fr. John O'Shea and Helen; survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 9:30 AM in SS. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 21, 2022.