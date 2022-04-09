JEDD - Patricia J. "Jackie"
(nee Orzel)
April 5, 2022, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Peter E.; dearest mother of Mark, David, Michelle (Richard) Chojnacki and Allyson (Kevin) Beback; cherished grandmother of Christine Jedd, Katie (Joey) Biondolillo, Christopher Chojnacki, Kaley Beback and Austin Beback; dearest sister of the late Ann (Thomas) Bourkney; dear sister-in-law of Mary Ann (Anthony) Dulski; also survived by nieces, nephews and dearest friends. Family will be present Sunday 3-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat Parish Monday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice
in Jackie's Memory. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 9, 2022.