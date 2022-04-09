Menu
Patricia J. "Jackie" JEDD
FUNERAL HOME
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 10 2022
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
JEDD - Patricia J. "Jackie"
(nee Orzel)
April 5, 2022, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Peter E.; dearest mother of Mark, David, Michelle (Richard) Chojnacki and Allyson (Kevin) Beback; cherished grandmother of Christine Jedd, Katie (Joey) Biondolillo, Christopher Chojnacki, Kaley Beback and Austin Beback; dearest sister of the late Ann (Thomas) Bourkney; dear sister-in-law of Mary Ann (Anthony) Dulski; also survived by nieces, nephews and dearest friends. Family will be present Sunday 3-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat Parish Monday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice in Jackie's Memory. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Apr
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Josaphat Parish
William & Peoria Ave., Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Allyson and family....may mama Jackie rest in Heaven with your dad now.....I will always cherish the memories of her at your sleepovers and swimming in your pool.....not to mention the rides in that 1980s wood panel station wagon
....great times.....you are in my thoughts and prayers ❤
Tammy
Friend
April 8, 2022
I was there when Jackie and peter fell in love and through
The years it was a beautiful thing to see.

Carol Strzempka
April 7, 2022
Jackie and I met when we were sophomores at Villa Maria Academy. We remained close friends throughout the years. Her loss has left an empty place in my heart. To her loving family: Please know that I share your sorrow.
Pat Countway
Friend
April 6, 2022
Jackie has now gone to her “quiet place”. My memories of her are forever in my heart and mind. I loved her and will miss her❤ My deepest sympathy to the Jedd family
Jean Palumbo
Family
April 6, 2022
