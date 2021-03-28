Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia A. KENDT
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
KENDT - Patricia A.
(nee Fisher)
March 24, 2021, age 87; beloved wife of the late Clayton R. Kendt; loving mother of Susan (late Andy Bongiorno) Kendt, Nancy (Daniel) Dill, Paul (Karen) Kendt, Mark (Susan) Kendt and Scott (Jennifer) Kendt; devoted grandmother of Paul, Nicole, Rachael, Angela, Elise and the late Nathan; adored great-grandmother of three; dearest sister of Sandra (late Joseph) Cicatello and Michael Fisher; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Patricia's memory to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10019 or https://www.yourcpf.org/. Arrangements by (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.