KENDT - Patricia A.
(nee Fisher)
March 24, 2021, age 87; beloved wife of the late Clayton R. Kendt; loving mother of Susan (late Andy Bongiorno) Kendt, Nancy (Daniel) Dill, Paul (Karen) Kendt, Mark (Susan) Kendt and Scott (Jennifer) Kendt; devoted grandmother of Paul, Nicole, Rachael, Angela, Elise and the late Nathan; adored great-grandmother of three; dearest sister of Sandra (late Joseph) Cicatello and Michael Fisher; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Patricia's memory to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10019 or https://www.yourcpf.org/
. Arrangements by (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.