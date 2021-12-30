Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia KENNEDY
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
KENNEDY - Patricia
(nee Walsh)
Passed away on December 27, 2021.beloved wife of Bernard R. Kennedy; dear mother of Frances (Eugene) Altermatt, Robert Kennedy, Paul (Sheila) Kennedy, the late Matthew Kennedy; loving grandmother of Benjamin and Alex Altermatt, Megan, Bobby and Matthew Kennedy, Patrick and Lauren Kennedy; sister of Susan (Clyde) Brooks, Frances (late William) Renowden, Jacob (Mary) Walsh, late Judith Walsh and the late Margaret "Peggy" (John) Grimaldi; survived by in-laws Patricia Clayback, Sharon Barlow (Fred), Bernard Lyons, and Eileen Kennedy (Bernie Majkowski); also survived by many nieces and nephews; Family will be present Saturday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road, in Orchard Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish - Holy Family Worship site (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mount Mercy Academy and Hospice of Buffalo. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Jan
1
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Jan
3
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Charity Parish - Holy Family Worship Site
NY
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. I have treasured all these years we have known each other. Your and Pat's friendship has been a joy. We wish you gods peace
Michael Kearns/Dennis Fitch
January 1, 2022
Sam , Sara and Jack Bamrick
January 1, 2022
I worked with Patty for quite a while and enjoyed every minute! We had a lot of fun under not always the best conditions. She was always a deeply caring person with everyone in her care. She made a difference in many lives. Great person great friend! I feel your loss. God bless.
Kim Dennis
December 30, 2021
Dear Bernie and family, So sorry to hear of Pat's passing. She was a very nice person. We graduated from Mt. Mercy class of 1960 together. Knew Bernie from neighborhood in South Buffalo growing up. They made a wonderful couple and were very involved with Mt. Mercy through the years. May she rest in peace.
Katherine A. Fitzpatrick Keany
School
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results