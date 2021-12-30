KENNEDY - Patricia
(nee Walsh)
Passed away on December 27, 2021.beloved wife of Bernard R. Kennedy; dear mother of Frances (Eugene) Altermatt, Robert Kennedy, Paul (Sheila) Kennedy, the late Matthew Kennedy; loving grandmother of Benjamin and Alex Altermatt, Megan, Bobby and Matthew Kennedy, Patrick and Lauren Kennedy; sister of Susan (Clyde) Brooks, Frances (late William) Renowden, Jacob (Mary) Walsh, late Judith Walsh and the late Margaret "Peggy" (John) Grimaldi; survived by in-laws Patricia Clayback, Sharon Barlow (Fred), Bernard Lyons, and Eileen Kennedy (Bernie Majkowski); also survived by many nieces and nephews; Family will be present Saturday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road, in Orchard Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish - Holy Family Worship site (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mount Mercy Academy and Hospice of Buffalo. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2021.