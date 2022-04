KENNEDY - Patricia(nee Walsh)Passed away on December 27, 2021.beloved wife of Bernard R. Kennedy; dear mother of Frances (Eugene) Altermatt, Robert Kennedy, Paul (Sheila) Kennedy, the late Matthew Kennedy; loving grandmother of Benjamin and Alex Altermatt, Megan, Bobby and Matthew Kennedy, Patrick and Lauren Kennedy; sister of Susan (Clyde) Brooks, Frances (late William) Renowden, Jacob (Mary) Walsh, late Judith Walsh and the late Margaret "Peggy" (John) Grimaldi; survived by in-laws Patricia Clayback, Sharon Barlow (Fred), Bernard Lyons, and Eileen Kennedy (Bernie Majkowski); also survived by many nieces and nephews; Family will be present Saturday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road, in Orchard Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish - Holy Family Worship site (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mount Mercy Academy and Hospice of Buffalo. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com