As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. My prayers are with you in this time of sorrow. So many memories of your Mom in Florida, at Bingo and family picnics. Such a warm and loving person. She will be missed for sure. Love, Barb

Barbara A. Kiebzak Family September 19, 2021