Patricia KIEBZAK
FUNERAL HOME
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street
Buffalo, NY
KIEBZAK - Patricia (nee Berdych)
Of Buffalo, NY, September 18, 2021 at age 85. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Kiebzak; loving mother of Frank Jr. (Cindee), Cynthia (Richard) Wittmeyer, Charles (Joann) and the late Edward Kiebzak; devoted grandmother of seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; half sister of Judy Johnson, Mary Valachos and Nancy Berdych; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Tuesday 5-8 PM, where prayers will be held Wednesday at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church at 9:30 AM. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Donations to Assumption Church preservation Fund are preferred. Please share online condolences at www.kolanofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street, Buffalo, NY
Sep
22
Prayer Service
9:00a.m.
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street, Buffalo, NY
Sep
22
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Assumption Church
NY
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. My prayers are with you in this time of sorrow. So many memories of your Mom in Florida, at Bingo and family picnics. Such a warm and loving person. She will be missed for sure. Love, Barb
Barbara A. Kiebzak
Family
September 19, 2021
