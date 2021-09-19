KIEBZAK - Patricia (nee Berdych)
Of Buffalo, NY, September 18, 2021 at age 85. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Kiebzak; loving mother of Frank Jr. (Cindee), Cynthia (Richard) Wittmeyer, Charles (Joann) and the late Edward Kiebzak; devoted grandmother of seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; half sister of Judy Johnson, Mary Valachos and Nancy Berdych; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Tuesday 5-8 PM, where prayers will be held Wednesday at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church at 9:30 AM. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Donations to Assumption Church preservation Fund are preferred. Please share online condolences at www.kolanofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2021.