LABEDZ - Patricia Ann (nee Wertman)
December 10, 2021, beloved wife of Edward Sr.; devoted mother of Edward Jr., Gary and the late Michelle Labedz; loving grandmother of Allison and Nicole Baker; loving sister of Margaret (Daniel) Sansone; fond sister-in-law of Stephen and Anthony Labedz and family; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Thursday 2-7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.