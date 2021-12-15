Menu
Patricia Ann LABEDZ
FUNERAL HOME
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
LABEDZ - Patricia Ann (nee Wertman)
December 10, 2021, beloved wife of Edward Sr.; devoted mother of Edward Jr., Gary and the late Michelle Labedz; loving grandmother of Allison and Nicole Baker; loving sister of Margaret (Daniel) Sansone; fond sister-in-law of Stephen and Anthony Labedz and family; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Thursday 2-7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
So very sorry ....
Jacqueline Abate
Work
December 15, 2021
