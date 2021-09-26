LAWTON - Patricia (nee Riefel)

Age 93, of North Collins, NY, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2021 in Eagle River, Alaska, surrounded by family. Loving wife of the late Donald S. Lawton. Beloved mother of the late Stephen W. Lawton. Mother-in-law of Catherine Lawton. Grandmother of Matthew (Lindsey) Lawton and Melissa (Todd) Merrill. Sister of Joyce (Richard) Boyd and the late Carol (Donald) Gebhardt. Daughter of the late Ancel and Esther (Gallaway) Riefel. Friends may call Tuesday, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), N. Collins, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, at 10 AM. The family will also be taking this time to remember her son Stephen, who departed on April 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's name may be made to Schoolhouse 8 or the North Collins Food Pantry







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.