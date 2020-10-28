GRABIEC - Patricia M.
(nee Kosieracki)
October 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael; devoted mother of Richard (Kathleen), Timothy (Deborah Rose) Grabiec and Jennifer (Ray) Brocculeri; loving grandmother of Ashley (Brian) Brown, Brian, Lauren and Ryan Grabiec, Nina and Michael Brocculeri; dearest sister of Arlene (late William) Lina; sister-in-law of Janet (Rick) Cudney and Cecelia (Sam) Iraci; also survived by nieces and nephews. All are welcome to gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christian Church on Saturday at 10 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.