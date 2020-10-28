Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patricia M. GRABIEC
GRABIEC - Patricia M.
(nee Kosieracki)
October 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael; devoted mother of Richard (Kathleen), Timothy (Deborah Rose) Grabiec and Jennifer (Ray) Brocculeri; loving grandmother of Ashley (Brian) Brown, Brian, Lauren and Ryan Grabiec, Nina and Michael Brocculeri; dearest sister of Arlene (late William) Lina; sister-in-law of Janet (Rick) Cudney and Cecelia (Sam) Iraci; also survived by nieces and nephews. All are welcome to gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christian Church on Saturday at 10 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home (City) - Buffalo
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.