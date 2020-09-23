REPMAN - Patricia M.

(nee Roberts)

September 21, 2020. Wife of the late Norbert C. Repman, Jr.; dearest mother of Norbert C. III (Sharon), Lori, James (Janet) Repman, Patricia Harrington and Jill Repman; loving grandmother of Sean, Kieran, Briana, Madeline, Liam, Naomi, Athena, Abelina and Aidan; sister of the late Ethel Smith, Alfred, John and Donald Roberts; dear friend and relative of Carol Mullen; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call today, 3-7 PM, at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd. (corner of Red Jacket Pkwy.). Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Thursday at 11:15 AM. Please assemble at church.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2020.