Patricia M. WATSON
WATSON - Patricia M.
(nee Kisiel)
November 19, 2020, lifelong resident of North Tonawanda, NY; beloved mother of Shelley Watson (Dean Luplow) and Richard (Lisa) Watson; loving grandmother of Noah and Sophie Watson; cherished aunt of Pam (John) Turton; dear sister-in-law of Donald Proefrock; sister of the late Michael Kisiel, Virginia Pundt and Barbara Proefrock; also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass and reception will be held at a later date. Arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
