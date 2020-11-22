WATSON - Patricia M.

(nee Kisiel)

November 19, 2020, lifelong resident of North Tonawanda, NY; beloved mother of Shelley Watson (Dean Luplow) and Richard (Lisa) Watson; loving grandmother of Noah and Sophie Watson; cherished aunt of Pam (John) Turton; dear sister-in-law of Donald Proefrock; sister of the late Michael Kisiel, Virginia Pundt and Barbara Proefrock; also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass and reception will be held at a later date. Arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOME.







