WILLISON - Patricia M.
(nee Emerick)
September 14, 2020, age 85. Beloved wife of the late William E. Willison, Jr.; loving mother of Brian D. (Lori) and the late Douglas P. (Audra) Willison; cherished grandmother of Jamie, Lora, Trevor, Austin and Victor; dear sister of Paul L. (Peggy) Emerick; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 25th, from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive, (Corner of Parker Blvd), where services will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Interment to immediately follow at Acacia Park Cemetery. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Patricia's name to Buffalo Hospice, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.