MACKEY - Patricia E.
(nee Garbacz)
Age 78, of Hamburg, NY, June 27, 2021. Mother of Christopher (Ron Weiler) and Brian (Debbie) Mackey. Grandmother of Brianna and Logan Mackey. Preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Genevieve Garbacz and her beloved fur kids, Rosey and Lacie. One of Pat's proudest moments was when, in her 40's, she earned her Associate Degree from Hilbert College. She had a deep love of animals and donated her time and heart to fostering a service dog for Guiding Eyes for the Blind. She had an amazing talent for photography and gave others the gift of seeing through her "Mind's Eye", the name of her Flickr.com
site which you can still enjoy. In lieu of flowers, a kind donation to the Guiding Eyes for the Blind would be appreciated to honor Pat and her giving heart. All are invited to attend a graveside service at Lakeside Cemetery in Hamburg on Tuesday, July 6, at 10:30 AM. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, New York 14075. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.