MANDEL - Patricia P.(nee Amrhein)Of Depew, entered into rest on March 29, 2022. Beloved wife of Raymond Mandel; devoted mother of Donna (Dennis) Walczak, Robert Adamberger, David (Toni) Adamberger, Brenda (John) Antoszek, Michelle (Robert) Mycek and Raymond (Rachel) Mandel Jr.; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Tony), Marc, Jeremy, Derek (Alycia), Chelsea, Madison, Julia, Austin, Blake, Raymond, Mitchell, Aiden, Mya and the late Makenzie; adored great-grandmother of Jase, William, Ezra and Raelynn; dear sister of Suzie (Ron), Hazel (Dick) and the late Larry, late Jerry, late Clara, and the late James Jr. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Synder Chapel) 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew on Saturday at 12 noon. Please assemble at Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com