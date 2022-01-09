Menu
Patricia A. MANKA
MANKA - Patricia A.
(nee Murphy)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on January 5, 2022. Beloved wife of Michael Manka; devoted mother of Michael Manka Jr., Jill (Michael) Bowen, and Jason (Michelle) Manka; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Sidney, Lauren, Matthew, Bailey, Connor, and Riley; loving daughter of the late Michael and Catherine Murphy; dear sister of Michael (Ann) Murphy, Mary (Doug) Rowe, Martin (Lynn) Murphy, Julie (David) Schwanekamp, late James Murphy, and the late Kathleen (Dale) Schwanekamp; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday morning in Nativity of Our Lord RC Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Nativity of Our Lord RC Church
26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss. Your mother will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Lonnie and Carol Daigler
Other
January 10, 2022
My heart hurts. RIP Murph
Linda Nostrant
Friend
January 9, 2022
I miss quilting with you and Ann. We shared many good times. I will miss seeing you at the sewing store.
Kathleen Jerzewski
Friend
January 9, 2022
