MANKA - Patricia A.
(nee Murphy)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on January 5, 2022. Beloved wife of Michael Manka; devoted mother of Michael Manka Jr., Jill (Michael) Bowen, and Jason (Michelle) Manka; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Sidney, Lauren, Matthew, Bailey, Connor, and Riley; loving daughter of the late Michael and Catherine Murphy; dear sister of Michael (Ann) Murphy, Mary (Doug) Rowe, Martin (Lynn) Murphy, Julie (David) Schwanekamp, late James Murphy, and the late Kathleen (Dale) Schwanekamp; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday morning in Nativity of Our Lord RC Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.