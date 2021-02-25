Menu
Patricia MARCHEWKA
FUNERAL HOME
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY
MARCHEWKA - Patricia
(nee Graff)
February 24, 2021. Beloved wife of Joseph A. Marchewka; loving mother of Joseph H. (Leah) and Paul (Christine) Marchewka; loving grandmother of Nicholas (Jessica), Thomas, Kaylee and Jamie; loving great-grandmother of Samuel; loving sister of Jackie Saladyga and the late Richard (Patty) Graff; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, at 10:30 AM, at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton Street, Elma, NY 14059, where a live stream of Mass will also be available at that time. Facial covering and social distancing protocols will be followed. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation WNY Chapter or Hospice Buffalo Inc. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, 2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst. Condolences may be shared online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Gabriel's Church
a live stream of Mass will also be available, Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
Dear Kaylee and family- so sorry to hear of your loss. Sorry I couldn´t make the service as I was working a basketball game at school. Take care and stay safe.
Duke McGuire - Mr. Duke
February 28, 2021
My dear friend, such a bright spot, incredibly kind, compassionate. Wiith yo In my life and as a neighbor you helped me in so many ways.. I miss you very much.
Sandra
February 27, 2021
A beautiful woman, my sincere condolences for your loss. I have many fond memories sweet neighbor. May you rest at peace. With love Beth
Bethany Crocker
February 27, 2021
lot of fun working pat and joe back in the day, god bless.
rich george bpo stagehand
February 27, 2021
Will miss you so much. Always fun playing cards.
Stan and Toni Kurczynski
February 25, 2021
