MARCHEWKA - Patricia
(nee Graff)
February 24, 2021. Beloved wife of Joseph A. Marchewka; loving mother of Joseph H. (Leah) and Paul (Christine) Marchewka; loving grandmother of Nicholas (Jessica), Thomas, Kaylee and Jamie; loving great-grandmother of Samuel; loving sister of Jackie Saladyga and the late Richard (Patty) Graff; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, at 10:30 AM, at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton Street, Elma, NY 14059, where a live stream of Mass will also be available at that time. Facial covering and social distancing protocols will be followed. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation WNY Chapter or Hospice Buffalo Inc. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, 2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst. Condolences may be shared online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2021.