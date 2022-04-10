MARIEN - Patricia R. (nee Zirn)

April 7, 2022 age 83 of Marilla, NY. Beloved wife of Ronald J. Marien; dearest mother of Jenine (John) McHeffey, Jennifer (Chad) Barry and Steve (Deborah) Marien; dear grandmother of Sean, Connor, Austin, Samantha and Marissa; great-grandmother of Elizabeth; daughter of the late Eugene and Loretta (nee Scherer) Zirn; sister of Carol Greenauer, late Bernice (late Norman) Breissinger and the late Robert (late Mary) Anthone; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Monday, April 11th from 4-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd., (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew) where funeral services will follow at 8 PM. Private Burial at Marilla Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2022.