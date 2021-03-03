McLELLAN - Patricia A.
(nee Sargent)
Age 84, of North Boston, New York, entered peacefully into Heaven on February 22, 2021. Beloved wife of 65 years to James R. McLellan; loving mother of Jean (late Ronald) Childs, Joan Chapman, Kathryn (Jeffrey) Leavell and James Jr. (Jennifer Ball) McLellan; daughter of the late Kathryn Speidel and Robert Emmet Sargent. Sister of Joan (late Thomas) Shriver and Robert E. (Virginia) Sargent; predeceased by her siblings Kathryn Martin, Margaret (Micky) Marren, Dorothy (Eugene) Dolan, Charles (Gloria) and Colin (Linda) Sargent; loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Pat touched so many with kindness, cards and prayers and asked for nothing in return. She reminded family and friends how important it is to stay connected and took great effort planning Holiday gatherings. She was the glue that held the family together. Patricia was a teacher in the Frontier Central School District for 28 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at SS. Peter & Paul RC Church, 66 East Main Street, Hamburg on Saturday, March 6, at 10:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to SS. Peter & Paul Parish Outreach Center, 39 Pine Street, Hamburg, New York, (716) 648-1725. Burial in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, New York 14075. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2021.