Patricia A. McLELLAN
FUNERAL HOME
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue
Hamburg, NY
McLELLAN - Patricia A.
(nee Sargent)
Age 84, of North Boston, New York, entered peacefully into Heaven on February 22, 2021. Beloved wife of 65 years to James R. McLellan; loving mother of Jean (late Ronald) Childs, Joan Chapman, Kathryn (Jeffrey) Leavell and James Jr. (Jennifer Ball) McLellan; daughter of the late Kathryn Speidel and Robert Emmet Sargent. Sister of Joan (late Thomas) Shriver and Robert E. (Virginia) Sargent; predeceased by her siblings Kathryn Martin, Margaret (Micky) Marren, Dorothy (Eugene) Dolan, Charles (Gloria) and Colin (Linda) Sargent; loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Pat touched so many with kindness, cards and prayers and asked for nothing in return. She reminded family and friends how important it is to stay connected and took great effort planning Holiday gatherings. She was the glue that held the family together. Patricia was a teacher in the Frontier Central School District for 28 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at SS. Peter & Paul RC Church, 66 East Main Street, Hamburg on Saturday, March 6, at 10:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to SS. Peter & Paul Parish Outreach Center, 39 Pine Street, Hamburg, New York, (716) 648-1725. Burial in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, New York 14075. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
SS. Peter & Paul RC Church
66 East Main Street, Hamburg, NY
I am so happy that I made the trip from Florida to attend my sisters mass and be with her loving, beautiful family. She would be especially proud of her grand daughter Amanda, who delivered a wonderful eulogy. Jim, Jeanie, Joan, Katie and Jammie and your families, love you all. Emmet
Emmet Sargent
Brother
March 7, 2021
Such a beautiful service today. I loved hearing of Mr. & Mrs. McLellan's history. I will miss sharing cards and conversations with Mrs. McLellan. Blessings to Mr. McLellan and the entire family.
Eileen Stetter
March 6, 2021
Dear Uncle Jim and family,
Thinking of all of you today. Wish we could be there to share in your send off of your wonderful wife/mother. She was the glue that held the family together. Her legacy will live on in all of you. She will be missed. Sending love and prayers. ❤ Kathy& Tom Hummel
Kathy Hummel
Family
March 6, 2021
May you feel the presence of Christ in this difficult time knowing your mother is in His hands!
Mary and Grace Dubreville
March 3, 2021
Dear Mr McLellan and family, We are shocked and so sad to learn of Mrs McLellan's passing. We have known you both for more than 23 years and have loved getting to know you. We will miss her cheerfulness and smile. Thank you for the many years of friendship. Our condolences to you Mr McLellan and your family. Marilyn & Danielle Wild Birds Unlimited of Blasdell
Danielle Pecoraro
March 3, 2021
Deepest sympathies to the family. You are all in my prayers. Mrs. McLellan was a wonderful first grade teacher. I have thought of her often throughout the years. Thank you for sharing her.
DawnElizabeth (Tomaszewski) Both
Student
March 3, 2021
My deepest thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this most difficult time. I have many fond memories of Pat .
Richard C. Jones
March 3, 2021
So very sorry for your family, She was such a nice person, and friendly neighbor. Always smiling and happy, she will be missed. - thoughts and prayers, the Kostowniak Family
Ken Kostowniak
Neighbor
March 3, 2021
With deepest sympathy for your loss, sending our thoughts and prayers.
Love, The Goungo family Joe, Elaine, Michael and Jill
Jill goungo
March 2, 2021
With deepest sympathies ,you are in our prayers. Much Love, Kimberly, David, Aiden & Riley McCormack
Family
March 1, 2021
We spoke on the phone a week ago never thinking it would be our last talk. You always did so much for so many, the center of our family, keeping us all connected. I know you are in Heaven but I can't seem to accept that you left us. Love you my beautiful sister, until we meet again. Your brother, Emmet and Ginny
Robert Emmet Sargent
Brother
February 25, 2021
