Patricia A. MIRABELLA
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MIRABELLA - Patricia A.
(nee Crean)
Of Niagara Falls, entered into rest April 2, 2022. Beloved wife of David Mirabella; devoted mother of Nicole (Vincent), Teresa Lynn (Ronald) Duguay, David (Sarah) and Dylan; cherished MiMi of three grandchildren and eight grandpups; loving daughter of Terrence and Carol Crean; dear sister of Teresa, Michael and Matthew (Robyn) Crean; adored granddaughter of Joyce Crean of Lockport; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday (April 8) from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, 500 Parker Ave., Buffalo, on Saturday morning at 10 AM. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Apr
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Rose of Lima Church
500 Parker Ave., Buffalo, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
