MIRABELLA - Patricia A.
(nee Crean)
Of Niagara Falls, entered into rest April 2, 2022. Beloved wife of David Mirabella; devoted mother of Nicole (Vincent), Teresa Lynn (Ronald) Duguay, David (Sarah) and Dylan; cherished MiMi of three grandchildren and eight grandpups; loving daughter of Terrence and Carol Crean; dear sister of Teresa, Michael and Matthew (Robyn) Crean; adored granddaughter of Joyce Crean of Lockport; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday (April 8) from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, 500 Parker Ave., Buffalo, on Saturday morning at 10 AM. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 5, 2022.