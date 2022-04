MURZYNOWSKI - Patricia(nee Russell)May 24, 2021, beloved wife of Joseph Murzynowski; also survived by loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A Funeral Service will be held at a later date to be announced. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the U.B. Anatomical Gift Program, where Patricia was an avid supporter. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com