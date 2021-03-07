MUSCATO - Patricia L.
(nee Smith)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest March 4, 2021. Beloved wife of 52 years to Joseph G. Muscato; devoted mother of Angela Muscato, Michael (Tanya) Muscato, and Gina (Todd) Schara; cherished grandmother of Courtney, Dominick, Trent, Connor and Ava; loving daughter of the late Rita and Thomas Smith; also survived by her sister, brother, nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Donate Life America (donatelife.net
). Please share your condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.