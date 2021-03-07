Menu
Patricia L. MUSCATO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
MUSCATO - Patricia L.
(nee Smith)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest March 4, 2021. Beloved wife of 52 years to Joseph G. Muscato; devoted mother of Angela Muscato, Michael (Tanya) Muscato, and Gina (Todd) Schara; cherished grandmother of Courtney, Dominick, Trent, Connor and Ava; loving daughter of the late Rita and Thomas Smith; also survived by her sister, brother, nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Donate Life America (donatelife.net). Please share your condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel)
3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
10
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel)
3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympothy to the entire family.
Jim & Jen Colby
March 19, 2021
Joe, Gina, Angela and Michael. Our deepest sympathies for your loss. Patsy was a great soul who always added much fun to any gathering...I'll always look back on those memories with a hearty smile. May she rest in peace and all of your sadness dissolve, leaving only great memories. Ron, Charlie & Gia
Ron Cicero
March 17, 2021
Joe & family, Our deepest sympathies on Patsy's passing.She was a woman of light and laughter that was a pleasure to be around. Her husband and family were the lodestar of her existence. Memories of her and that delightful smile will be with you always. May the heavenly roads rise up to meet you Patsy. Vaya Con Dios.
Joe & Mary Martin
March 14, 2021
Extremely sorry for your loss and God be with you and I'm the Moscato family had your time of sorrow
Christina M Coniglio
March 8, 2021
Our condolences go out to Joe and the Muscato family. So sorry for your loss. R.I.P. Pat
Pat (Cavanaugh) Joe DiBenedetto
March 8, 2021
Joe, my deepest sympathy for your great loss. All at Deronde wish you the best and express there sadness. jc
John Cesari
March 8, 2021
Joe I'm so sorry for your loss. My prayers and thoughts for you and your family
Bev Brady
March 8, 2021
Our Deepest Sympathies to the Muscato family at this difficult time.
Chirico family
March 7, 2021
Joe, I am so sorry to hear of Patsy's passing. My memories are of the funny times Glenn and I had with both of you and the crew. She was kind, she was funny, she loved you and her family fiercely. I will keep you in my prayers.
Ann Dennis
March 7, 2021
Joe ...Remembering Pat as a happy person..Stay strong through this difficult time.
Jim Mulderig.....Pittsburgh, Pa
March 7, 2021
