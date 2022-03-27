MUSILLI - Patricia A.
(nee Eller)
March 19, 2022, age 79. Beloved wife of 60 years to Oliver M. Musilli; loving mother of Michael R. (Kristy) and Kevin J. Musilli; cherished grandmother of Dominic (Stephanie), Anthony (Maryory), Jessica, Isabella and Gavin; dear sister of James (Cindy) Eller, Mark (Patrice) Eller and the late John (Joann) Eller; also survived by nieces, nephews and caring cousins. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Road, Swormville at 10:30 AM. Friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 27 to Apr. 17, 2022.