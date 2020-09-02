POGODZINSKI - Patricia N.
(nee Lindner)
Of Lancaster, entered into rest August 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Henry S. Pogodzinski; devoted mother of David (Kerrie) and Mark (Jill) Pogodzinski; cherished grandmother of Kevin, Anna, Oliver, Mariana and the late Amelia; loving daughter of the late Norbert and Marion Lindner; dear sister of the late Thomas (Susan) Lindner; also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. Patricia served for 5 years as a nurse in the US Navy and was a Captain in the US Army Reserves. She is a member of USNNA. Patricia was a registered nurse and worked at Roswell Park Cancer Insititue for over 25 years. A graveside service will be held Friday morning at 10 o'clock at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 1411 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. Please assemble at the gate. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 2, 2020.