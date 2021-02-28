NOWAK - Patricia A.
Age 75, of Dye Road, Forestville, passed away Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021, at Dunkirk Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Dunkirk, following a battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. She was born in Buffalo, on November 27, 1945. Mrs. Nowak worked as a Store Clerk for Eileen's Bakery in West Seneca, for over 20 years and enjoyed making ceramics. Daughter of the late John and Edna (Ryerse) Osika; wife of Jerome M. Nowak of Forestville, whom she married 56 years ago in January of 1965, in St. Stephen's Church, Buffalo; mother of Charlene (John Bugman Jr.) Butcher, of Buffalo; and Michael (Karen) Nowak, of Buffalo; also surviving are six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters and two brothers. A Celebration of Life will be held in the springtime in Buffalo. The family suggests memorials may be made to charity of one's choice
. Arrangements entrusted to RILES & WOOLLEY FUNERAL HOME, Forestville. To share condolences or memories with the family, please go to www.rilesandwoolleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.