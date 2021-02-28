Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia A. NOWAK
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Riles & Woolley Funeral Home
39 Main St
Forestville, NY
NOWAK - Patricia A.
Age 75, of Dye Road, Forestville, passed away Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021, at Dunkirk Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Dunkirk, following a battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. She was born in Buffalo, on November 27, 1945. Mrs. Nowak worked as a Store Clerk for Eileen's Bakery in West Seneca, for over 20 years and enjoyed making ceramics. Daughter of the late John and Edna (Ryerse) Osika; wife of Jerome M. Nowak of Forestville, whom she married 56 years ago in January of 1965, in St. Stephen's Church, Buffalo; mother of Charlene (John Bugman Jr.) Butcher, of Buffalo; and Michael (Karen) Nowak, of Buffalo; also surviving are six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters and two brothers. A Celebration of Life will be held in the springtime in Buffalo. The family suggests memorials may be made to charity of one's choice. Arrangements entrusted to RILES & WOOLLEY FUNERAL HOME, Forestville. To share condolences or memories with the family, please go to www.rilesandwoolleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Riles & Woolley Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
A year has passed, remembering all the fun times. Love Barb
Barb Lillis
February 22, 2022
Have so many great memories and all of them fun times!! Fly high Pat till we meet again Love you Barb
Barb Lillis
February 28, 2021
Our deepest sympathy for you loss. We will always remember that smile at the bakery, and her working with Betty , our mom. Forever in our hearts. Our prayers are with her family.
Ken and Cindy Heitmann
February 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family. Pat was a wonderful women, she will be missed. Rest in peace.
Gene Stock
February 28, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Pats family. We have been friends for many years and we referred to each other as sisters. I will love and miss you! Rest in peace my friend, my sister. Xo
Betty Stock
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results