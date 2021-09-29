PALYS - Patricia F.

(nee Gromek)

September 27, 2021, age 77, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Francis A. Palys; dearest mother of Michelle (Glenn) Kraebel; stepmother of Lawrence (late Judy) Palys, Timothy Palys and the late Francis A. Palys Jr.; sister of Gregory (Linda) Gromek; also survived by nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, September 30th, from 2-6 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held at 6 PM.







Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2021.