Patricia F. PALYS
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
PALYS - Patricia F.
(nee Gromek)
September 27, 2021, age 77, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Francis A. Palys; dearest mother of Michelle (Glenn) Kraebel; stepmother of Lawrence (late Judy) Palys, Timothy Palys and the late Francis A. Palys Jr.; sister of Gregory (Linda) Gromek; also survived by nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, September 30th, from 2-6 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held at 6 PM.


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Sep
30
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
