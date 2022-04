PANNA - Patricia Ann

(nee Lauth)

July 11, 1941-December 9, 2021. Wife to (late) George W. Panna Sr.; mother to (late) Theodore; survived by her children, George, Patrick, Michael, Laura, Michelle, Dawn, Kenneth, Mary and Anne, 31 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. A private memorial will be held in her memory on January 16, 2022. Please contact immediate family for details. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Fatima Shrine in Lewiston, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 14, 2022.