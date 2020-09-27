Menu
Patricia PANTERA
PANTERA - Patricia
Formerly of Buffalo, NY, September 8, 2020, after a year long battle with Leukemia. Loving wife of Dr. Matthew Pantera; dearest mother of Mary (Joseph) Vitelli, Matthew (Candace) Pantera, and John Pantera; daughter of the late William and Marie Carr; daughter-in-law of the late Dr Matthew and Margaret (Peg) Pantera; devoted grandmother of 11 grandchildren; dearly missed sister of Kathleen (Kevin) Comber, Thomas (Louise) Carr, Mary (Martin) Boryszak, Rose (Paul) Clymer, Joan, (Peter) Renkas, John ((Darcy) Carr, Margaret McDermott and William (Renuka) Carr. Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of her Life was held on September 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Church, Franklin, MA.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
