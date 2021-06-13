POKORSKI - Patricia A.
(nee Stafford)
Of Lancaster, entered into rest on June 11, 2021 at age 86. Beloved wife of 66 years to Eugene Pokorski; devoted mother of Donna (Thomas) Chowaniec, Michael (Sheryl) Pokorski, Patrick (Lynn) Pokorski, Karen (Gregg) Smith and Robert Pokorski; cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, on Tuesday (June 15, 2021) from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd. (corner of Main St.), Clarence, on Wednesday (June 16, 2021) at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Mass can be livestreamed at www.nativityharrishill.org
. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pat's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the SPCA Serving Erie County. Condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.