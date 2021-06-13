Menu
Patricia A. POKORSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
POKORSKI - Patricia A.
(nee Stafford)
Of Lancaster, entered into rest on June 11, 2021 at age 86. Beloved wife of 66 years to Eugene Pokorski; devoted mother of Donna (Thomas) Chowaniec, Michael (Sheryl) Pokorski, Patrick (Lynn) Pokorski, Karen (Gregg) Smith and Robert Pokorski; cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, on Tuesday (June 15, 2021) from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd. (corner of Main St.), Clarence, on Wednesday (June 16, 2021) at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Mass can be livestreamed at www.nativityharrishill.org. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pat's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the SPCA Serving Erie County. Condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jun
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
4375 Harris Hill Rd. (corner of Main St.), Clarence, NY
Jun
16
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Dear Donna, Tom and family, So very sorry to hear about your Mom. Our heartfelt sympathies and prayers. She will be missed. Beautiful lady.
John, Cheryl & Johnny Rogowski
June 13, 2021
Donna so sorry for the loss of your Mom. My thoughts & prayers are with & your family.
Kathy Watson
Work
June 13, 2021
