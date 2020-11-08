COMSTOCK - Patricia R. (Hahn)
Of Tonawanda Twp., November 7, 2020, at age 63. Beloved wife of Ted; loving mother of Jessica (Mike Wright) Comstock and Laura (Steve) Horton; adored Nana of Allison, Zachary, Emma, Graham and Jack; dearest daughter of the late Warren Hahn and Betty Hahn Windnagle; step-daughter of the late Lyle "Bob" Windnagle; dear sister of Judy; cherished sister-in-law of Joe (Debbie) Dagustine; also survived by five nephews, a niece and devoted friends, Becky Batcho, Lynn Filimonow and Nancy Huber. There are no prior visitations. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Patricia's memory may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.