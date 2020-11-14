WRIGHT - Patricia R.
(nee Mineo)
November 11, 2020; beloved wife of Charles J. Wright; loving mother of Jean (Richard) Swetland, Michael (Ray) Wright, Timothy (Elizabeth) Wright and Nancy Knoerl; cherished grandmother of Lori (Michael) Hall, Richard (Molly) Swetland, Ian (Katie) Knoerl, Timothy Wright, Kathryn Knoerl and Jillian Wright; adored great-grandmother of Zachary, Cutter, Jessi, Tyler, Peyton and Kaden; dear sister of the late Thomas (Patricia) and Jean Mineo; also survived by Kurt Knoerl, nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-6 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 9:30 AM from Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr. Please assemble at church. If so desired, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 14, 2020.